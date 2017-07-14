T.I. and Tiny may be going through a rough patch, but that didn’t stop the self-proclaimed “King of the South” from issuing a heart felt post to his estranged wife for her birthday.

On Friday (Jul 14), T.I. took to the gram to acknowledge his love for Tiny and the major role that they both have played in each other’s lives. The long and sincere post also featured Tip acknowledging that he’s made mistakes regarding their relationship and will probably make plenty more.

“We’ve experienced some of the greatest moments in our lives together & burnt a hole in a bunch of big bags of money, in some of the most beautiful places in the world,” T.I. wrote. “And while I may have fucked up & still have so many more fuck ups in me on so many levels, one thing that’s never gon change is how I consider you…. You are, have been,& always will be one of the Best Friends I have in the world. We’ve done just about all there is to do, good & bad. I remember for a long time we couldn’t even spend a day apart from one another we were so emotionally connected.”

T.I. also put to bed any hopes or rumors of reconciliation by calling the pending divorce an evolution, instead of a breakup.

“And while most of these nosey, no business havin,overly-opinionated, fake caring ass people would see it as a break up… I see it differently. In my eyes, we didn’t break up, we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced. What we have is stronger than the bullshit & for that I’m thankful. We’ve taught each other things that’ll allow us to continue to raise hell & kick shit for many many moons. Keep pressing your line & polishing your shine Mrs.H…”

Check out the full heartfelt post below.