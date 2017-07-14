This guy can’t catch a break.

Podcast personality Daryl Campbell aka Taxstone was charged with murder yesterday for the shooting death of Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave’s bodyguard in Irving Plaza last year.

Campbell was ordered to be held without bail pending trial at his Manhattan Supreme Court arraignment on murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons charges.

The 31 year old former host of the popular Tax Season podcast pleaded out in federal court for possession of a firearm as a felon for the May 2016 shooting. Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave was injured in the shooting and his friend and bodyguard Ronald McPhatter was killed.