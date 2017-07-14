Nigerian artist WizKid was brought to the global spotlight after being featured on Drake’s hit “One Dance.” Since then, he was travelled the world and captivated audiences with his blend of UK Afrobeats and Hip-Hop. Today, WizKid dropped off his third studio album Sounds From The Other Side.

The name says it all, as WizKid takes the sound of his native area and links up with some of the biggest names in the U.S. to give us 12 tracks that will surely find their way into any and all parties. His features include Drake on the hit “Come Closer” released earlier this year, Chris Brown, Major Lazer, Trey Songz, Bucie, and Ty Dolla $ign. He shines on his own and shows his ability to prosper on upbeat tracks and more relaxed sounds.

WizKid continues to make a name for himself and expose the world to a new sound everyone can vibe to. You can listen to Sounds From The Other Side below.