From Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest to the most recent shock of losing Mobb Deep’s Prodigy black men have been succumbing to health issues at an alarming rate. Seems like the time for music with a message has arrived and who better to provide it than the dynamic duo of Beatnick & K-Salaam. Introducing Babylon Food, a colorful & melodic, but hard-hitting, bass-heavy Roots & Culture track and lyrics that speak on the injustices of the corporate food industry and its devastating effect on poor communities. With the legendary Junior Reid and the up-&-coming Jesse Royal on the verses, Babylon Food it’s surprising that this is the first record from a major Reggae artist that addresses this issue, especially since so many of our icons, even in the Hip-Hop community have fallen victim to the GMO-based food peddled by global conglomerates like Monsanto. Hopefully, it wont be the last.

<a href="http://ksalaamandbeatnick.bandcamp.com/album/give-love">Give Love by Beatnick & K-Salaam w/ Junior Reid & Jesse Royal</a>