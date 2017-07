On The Rise: Check Out Harlem’s Jalil New “Oscar Proud” Video

On The Rise: Check Out Harlem’s Jalil New “Oscar Proud” Video

Harlem, New York’s Jalil drops the visual to his hot track that is starting to bubble in the streets “Oscar Proud”.

While the NYC hip-hop scene is back with a new wave with Young M.A., Don Q, A. Boogie and more, now you can mention Jalil to follow up in the ranks.

While heavily influenced by 50 Cent, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd, Jalil is now showing what he can bring to the table as well.