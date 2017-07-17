If you weren’t there, you just weren’t there…..

The 13th annual Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival was a success such as years before. The event took place at Dumbo right in the heart of Brooklyn where Hip-Hop fans from all-over united to hear sounds from legends Rakim, DMX and The Lox. The legendary DJ Mister Cee provided old school sounds throughout the event alongside Bobbito Garcia and DJ Rob Swift who killed the stage with a tribute to Prodigy. The weather was scorching hot but Hip-Hop fans waited in excitement and didn’t let that ruin the mood for the well put together event.

First up, Yonkers own The Lox shut the city down with his long catalog of hits such as “Dope Money,” “Money, Power, Respect,” as Sheek Louch let the crowd know that The Lox “Got Hit Records.” They took time to perform classics individually as Styles P performed “Good Times,” Sheek performed the summer anthem with “Good Love,” and Jadakiss performed “Knock Yourself Out.” The BK Hip-Hop Fest is known for surprises as the group bought out Lil Cease and Smif-n-Wessun to perform some classic hits of their own. Jadakiss came out rocking the Warriors Stephen Curry jersey and the Nike Air Max Plus Tn Ultra to match while rocking the crowd. They also showed love to Biggie Smalls during their set and lit the stage up with classic freestyles.

With a warm welcome from Uncle Ralph Mcdaniels and the Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival attendees, DMX rocked the crowd after coming home straight out of jail as he was excited to see fans and perform in front of the Brooklyn crowd. Wes Jackson (Founder Of BK Hip Hop Fest) says X pleaded to not be let off of the lineup due to his court issues with taxes that led to his arrest.

“We Let X know that we where going to stick by him regardless” – Wes Jackson

He rushed on to the stage performing “They Don’t Know” with his first track of the day and early he also had words for fans and anyone who carries doubt in their hearts with the words “If God is For You, No One Can Be Against You.” X continued on with his highly anticipated performance and showed he still had it when he climbed to stand on top of a speaker that was very high in the sky to perform a track in front of the BK Hip-Hop Festival crowd. Giving us the X we all knew back in the day as he showed he hasn’t lost a beat as he stayed energized throughout his whole set until his last track “Slippin” where he teared up a little thinking about how good god has been to him. He bought out his son to the stage and also allowed a fan to come on stage with him during his set. Giving Hip-Hop fans what they had come for as he finished up his final track of the day. He then exited the stage being sworn by fans and media.

With no further introduction the crowd’s anticipation for the God MC was about to end as Rakim took the stage rocking Chicago Bulls attire as he went bananas on the classic “Move The Crowd” with the place being electric at the highest volume. Fans rapped lyric for lyric and this wasn’t just an event for the old school, the new school youngins’ were also in the building to watch the legendary Rakim rip the stage. He took on hits like “My Melody” and he even gave a nod to the ladies when he performed classics like “Mahogany,” and ‘What’s On Your Mind.” He kept the momentum going as he dawned different outfits and showed love to Brooklyn as he said “It’s been a long time since I got love like this.” He showed love to the NY Knicks as he wore a matching set right after he let 1/2 of Mobb Deep, Havoc come out and rock the stage with the crowd chanting “RIP Prodigy.” Havoc took the stage to perform, “Quiet Storm,” and “Shook Ones,” as he rapped the late Prodigy’s verses to the crowd and they rapped along. Rakim wasn’t done yet as he also bought out “Black Moon” to perform “Who Got the Props.” There was no disappointment only smiles throughout the set and Rakim made sure he kept it live for the Brooklyn people.

The Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival was everything we expected and much more and with the 13th year in the books, we are already looking forward to next year. Legends performing at their highest in front of a packed BK hip Hop Fest is every hip-hop lovers dream.