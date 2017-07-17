50 Cent’s opinion about JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’ album recently hit the media outlets earlier this month after he called it “golf course music.”

50 recently did an interview with Access Hollywood and revealed that he didn’t think that Hov’s album was bad, just a little too smart for him. He said that to say that his album won’t be as intellectual.

“I have an album that I’ve been waiting to put out,” he said. “I said [4:44] was good, I just said it was too smart. I think you do got to kind of dumb down the material to fit into what the culture is producing. Now, it’s more melody-driven; it’s not as sophisticated as it was when I first came in.” “It won’t be as smart as the Jay Z record,” he continued. “I want to make music that people can have fun to, so you don’t have to stop. You can get it immediately without having to sit and analyze it.”

Check out 50’s comments at the 3:20 mark above.