ASAP Rocky surprised fans and joined a headlining performance from Tyler, the Creator alongside Taco, Ludacris, Cam’ron, and Lil Dicky.

With over 15,000 people attending throughout the day, the Agenda Festival fused an immersive music and shopping experience across the skate, surf, street culture, food and art communities. The event hosted over 500 pop-up shops and brand activations featuring Levi’s, Hurley, Champion, Converse, New Balance, Patagonia, Mitchell & Ness, adidas Skateboarding, Nixon, Herschel Supply Co., Stance, Poler, Rip N Dip, Staple, and RVCA as well as the first ever “Dream Battles” live skate contest hosted by The Berrics and featuring Paul Rodriguez and PJ Ladd.

The main stage, presented by Hurley, included performances from Tyler, the Creator, Ludacris, Cam’ron, Lil Dicky, The Beat Junkies, YesJulz, and DJ House Shoes. The second stage, presented by Volcom and hosted by Burger Records, and featured performances from Nobunny, No Parents, Fat Tony, and Cowgirl Clue.