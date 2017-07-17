Almost a year and a half since their trip to the Super Bowl, the Carolina Panthers have relieved general manager Dave Gettleman of his duties. Gettleman was a part of the organization since 2013, helping the Panthers find their way into the playoffs each of his first three seasons.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson said the decision was not easy and took much thought. However, Gettleman was on shaky grounds and the organization was desirous of moving in a different direction.

Gettleman was instrumental in the team avoiding salary-cap issues by craftily equipping head coach Ron Rivera with affordable, talented free agents and underrated college prospects who turned out to be very productive. This decision comes days before training camp opens, and leaves the Panthers to wonder if they will be able to bounce back from their disappointing 6-10 finish last year.