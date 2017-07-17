From expertly designed accessories to meticulously crafted handbags, the Lauren Cecchi New York collection exudes beauty, elegance, and sophistication in a celebration of color. Each handbag is personally designed by Lauren before being constructed right in the heart of the NYC garment district by some of the country’s most sought-after artisans.

Hand-stitched totes, clutches, backpacks, and everything in between, LCNY is a premium collection of edited essentials for the modern-day socialite. Each piece is carefully crafted to foster a quick and easy transition from day to night, with an array of timeless styles, signature colors, and coordinated accessories that are designed to be luxurious while remaining suitable for any occasion.

The bold color palate and gently raised ribbing have become the signature features of the LCNY collection, but Lauren Cecchi New York is a name known for its erudite silhouette, not for its branding or logo. LCNY handbags and accessories exemplify the delicate balance between functionality, elegance, and sex appeal.