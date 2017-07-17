To help ring in his new Wins And Losses album dropping this Friday, Meek Mill will be performing at a series of pop up shows on the East Coast. Meek Mill’s last full-length album, Dreams Worth More Than Money, came out over two years ago, but Meek has been consistently dropping tracks here and there since then to keep fans on their toes. He has a track out with Tory Lanez, titled “Litty”, as well as his smooth collab with Chris Brown and Ty Dolla Sign, “Whatever You Need”.

The dates for the shows are as follows:

New York City – 07/21/2017

Philadelphia – 07/24/2017

Washington D.C. – 07/26/2017

There is one catch. These shows will be available for Tidal subscribers only. However, Meek Mill has a reputation for being a lit performer, so if you’re a Meek fan, signing up to gain access to one of these shows will definitely be worth it. If not, at least the new album is dropping very soon.