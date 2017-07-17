P. Muna Drops Jay-Z Inspired Video Called “Game”

Best known for his rich voice and commanding lyrics, P. Muna has created a lane in the hip-hop world by blending elements of soul, hip-hop, and rock together in a smooth, concurrent fashion that has shaken up NYC.

With an emphasis on lyrics and melodies, his work has blurred the lines of what defines a music genre, being described as Neo-Soul R&B/Hip-Hop.

P. Muna draws inspirations from musical icons such as Luther Vandross and Prince, as well as contemporary giants like Jay-Z and Drake, all while staying true to his sound and message he wants to convey.

Speaking of HOV, P. Muna’s got a new visual out called “Game.” The always time-less Jigga-man inspired its inception.

From the minute P.Muna saw HOV pop bottles of Cristal on models in Big Pimpin, Muna’s views on monogamy were defined.

After catching a vibe with a model, she invites him over after her man leaves for work. Things escalate quickly with the two as her man becomes suspicious and begins to head home. Muna knows the game and slips out undetected.

As for his 1991, EP, 1991 was designed to capture the feeling of a generation; before technology consumed the world and direct communication was replaced with texts and emojis.

The idea behind 1991 is a vibe that anyone could listen to and transport them to a more carefree time – when the hopefulness and uncertainty of the future created the conditions necessary to chase a dream. “It’s very soulful, very honest and it’s going to tell a real story about who’s lost,” P. Muna told RESPECT Mag’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson in an interview in November.

Pairing with producer Lucas Haas and talented sound engineer JR, Muna was able to create a piece of work that you can catch a vibe to 20 years from now.

This is the latest project in P.Muna’s growing career. A former star on the MTV series, Are You The One, he blurs the line between acting and music. Musically he’s opened up for some of the biggest artists today, including 2 Chainz and Snoop Dogg, he previously released another EP called “Live Long & Prosper.”