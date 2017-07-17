It seems as if R. Kelly is back in hot water again for his conduct with young women.

According to an investigative piece published by Buzzfeed on Monday (Jul. 17), the parents of an unidentified 19-year-old female have accused R. Kelly of holding their daughter against her will. According to the parents, they introduced their child to Kelly in hopes that he would make their child’s aspirations of being musician come true. After meeting the superstar backstage as a family at one of his shows in 2015 and felt confident after discussing her future.

“In the back of our minds, we were thinking [my daughter] could be around him if I was with her,” the mother, referred to as J., said. “It didn’t really hit home. Even with the Aaliyah situation, now that I think about it, ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number’ … but you don’t think about that. You grew up with the song, and you like the song.”

But soon after their daughter left to live with Kelly to “work” on her career, they say that they no longer heard from their daughter on a consistent basis and recall their last face to face engagement as her being “brainwashed.”

“It was as if she was brainwashed. [She] looked like a prisoner — it was horrible,” J. said. “I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and [Kelly] is the one who cares for her. I don’t know what to do. I hope that if I get her back, I can get her treatment for victims of cults. They can reprogram her. But I wish I could have stopped it from happening.”

According to former workers of the controversial singer, the parents’ claims are not far fetched, when he’s not performing, Kelly splits his time between his suburban Atlanta home and Trump Tower in Chicago. The ex-Kelly entourage members, Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones, and Asante McGee, say that the women staying with R.Kelly in the “guest house” range from ages 18 to 31. The 31-year-old reportedly is the “den mother” “who “trained” newcomers on how Kelly liked to be pleasured sexually.”

The women in Kelly’s entourage initially think “This is R. Kelly, I’m going to live a lavish lifestyle,” said Mack, who worked as Kelly’s personal assistant for a year and a half starting in 2013 and has remained in touch with some members of his inner circle. “No. You have to ask for food. You have to ask to go use the bathroom. … [Kelly] is a master at mind control. … He is a puppet master.”

“[Former entourage members] said six women live in properties rented by Kelly in Chicago and the Atlanta suburbs, and he controls every aspect of their lives: dictating what they eat, how they dress, when they bathe, when they sleep, and how they engage in sexual encounters that he records,” the piece says.

Kelly also reportedly has several “rules” in his house, such as calling him “Daddy” and asking permission to leave their assigned rooms in the guest house” If the rules are broken, the result can range from verbal to physical abuse from the singer.

This is not the first time that R. Kelly has come under fire for his misconduct regarding younger women. The 50-year old singer was first outed in 1994 after information surfaced that he married his then 15-year old protege Aaliyah. In 2003 R. Kelly was arrested and tried for sexual assault against a minor, the niece of then protege Sparkle.

To check out the full expose, click here.