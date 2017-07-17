R. Kelly has responded to the allegations that he has been holding six women against their will between the two cities of Atlanta and Chicago.

According to TMZ, a representative for R. Kelly has vehemently denied the allegations calling them “false,” saying that the 50-year-old singer was “disturbed” by the allegations being spread against him.

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

As previously reported, according to an investigative piece published by Buzzfeed on Monday (Jul. 17), the parents of an unidentified 19-year-old female have accused R. Kelly of holding their daughter against her will. According to the parents, they introduced their child to Kelly in hopes that he would make their child’s aspirations of being musician come true. After meeting the superstar backstage as a family at one of his shows in 2015 and felt confident after discussing her future.

“In the back of our minds, we were thinking [my daughter] could be around him if I was with her,” the mother, referred to as J., said. “It didn’t really hit home. Even with the Aaliyah situation, now that I think about it, ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number’ … but you don’t think about that. You grew up with the song, and you like the song.”

But soon after their daughter left to live with Kelly to “work” on her career, they say that they no longer heard from their daughter on a consistent basis and recall their last face to face engagement as her being “brainwashed.”

TMZ also reports that cops in Georgia and Illinois conducted welfare checks for one of the women, at her parents’ request only to be told by the woman that she was fine and “did not want to be bothered with her parents because her father was threatening people.”

More on this story as it develops.