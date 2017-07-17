Jersey City native, AlBee Al is known for his gangster street lyrics and his hustler spirit, both in and out of the studio. To celebrate the summer, AlBee Al will be releasing new music, videos and content every Friday this summer. Last week he brought us the visuals to his single, “Loving You”, which showcases his softer side. This week, the “Gladiator” returns with an uptempo, feel good track that features Atlanta’s own, Loso Loaded. On the song, the two go back and forth about how they are above anything that is “Regular”.