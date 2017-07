After preparing for its release with a handful of singles, Meek Mill‘s album Wins & Losses will be accompanied by a film.

Today the Philly rapper shared chapter one of the Wins & Losses movie, which features new music not the album. In the clip, a kid is seen looking for someone in a hospital. Eventually, he finds the room where a woman is is giving birth. At the end of the clip Meek walks out, rapping a verse from the upcoming LP.

Watch chapter one of Wins & Losses above.