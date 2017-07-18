Aminé just announced his first headlining tour in support of his upcoming debut album Good For You. With the album set to drop on July 28, he’ll kick off the tour on October 6 in Seattle, before heading to Toronto, New York, and other cities around the country. The tour concludes on November 16 in Los Angeles.
Aminé posted a video on Twitter announcing the tour as a fake news report. He also added that he left his hometown off of the list of dates on purpose. “It’s my hometown you think we finna just do a regular show,” he wrote. “WAIT MY UNGRATEFUL BOO THANGS.”
Check out the full list of dates below.
Aminé’s Tour For You Dates
Oct. 6 – Seattle, Wash. – The Showbox
Oct. 9 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Complex
Oct. 10 – Denver, Co. – Cervantes Ballroom
Oct. 12 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Cabooze
Oct. 13 – Milwaukee, Wisc. – The Rave II
Oct. 15 – Cleveland, Ohio – Grog Shop
Oct. 16 – Toronto, O.N. – The Opera House
Oct. 17 – Detroit, Mich. – El Club
Oct. 19 – Boston, Mass. – Paradise Rock Club
Oct. 20 – New Haven, Conn. – Toads
Oct. 24 – New York, N.Y. – Irving Plaza
Oct. 25 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Theatre of Living Arts
Oct. 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Howard
Oct. 27 – Carraboro, N.C. – Cats Cradle
Oct. 31 – Atlanta, Ga. – Masquerade-Heaven Stage
Nov. 2 – Austin, Texas – Emo’s
Nov. 3 – Dallas, Texas – Trees
Nov. 5 – Houston, Texas – Warehouse
Nov. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Sunshine
Nov. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Club Red
Nov. 10 – San Diego, Calif. – Observatory
Nov. 11 – Santa Ana, Calif. – Observatory
Nov. 13 – San Francisco, Calif. – Fillmore
Nov. 14 – Santa Cruz, Calif. – Catalyst
Nov. 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Novo