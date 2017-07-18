Aminé just announced his first headlining tour in support of his upcoming debut album Good For You. With the album set to drop on July 28, he’ll kick off the tour on October 6 in Seattle, before heading to Toronto, New York, and other cities around the country. The tour concludes on November 16 in Los Angeles.

Aminé posted a video on Twitter announcing the tour as a fake news report. He also added that he left his hometown off of the list of dates on purpose. “It’s my hometown you think we finna just do a regular show,” he wrote. “WAIT MY UNGRATEFUL BOO THANGS.”

Check out the full list of dates below.

Aminé’s Tour For You Dates

Oct. 6 – Seattle, Wash. – The Showbox

Oct. 9 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Complex

Oct. 10 – Denver, Co. – Cervantes Ballroom

Oct. 12 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Cabooze

Oct. 13 – Milwaukee, Wisc. – The Rave II

Oct. 15 – Cleveland, Ohio – Grog Shop

Oct. 16 – Toronto, O.N. – The Opera House

Oct. 17 – Detroit, Mich. – El Club

Oct. 19 – Boston, Mass. – Paradise Rock Club

Oct. 20 – New Haven, Conn. – Toads

Oct. 24 – New York, N.Y. – Irving Plaza

Oct. 25 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Theatre of Living Arts

Oct. 26 – Washington, D.C. – The Howard

Oct. 27 – Carraboro, N.C. – Cats Cradle

Oct. 31 – Atlanta, Ga. – Masquerade-Heaven Stage

Nov. 2 – Austin, Texas – Emo’s

Nov. 3 – Dallas, Texas – Trees

Nov. 5 – Houston, Texas – Warehouse

Nov. 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Sunshine

Nov. 8 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Club Red

Nov. 10 – San Diego, Calif. – Observatory

Nov. 11 – Santa Ana, Calif. – Observatory

Nov. 13 – San Francisco, Calif. – Fillmore

Nov. 14 – Santa Cruz, Calif. – Catalyst

Nov. 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Novo