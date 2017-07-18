Is T-Pain back? wait, did he really ever leave? Either way, this new “Mashup” by the rapper is taking the internet by storm (which was uploaded on his official VEVO). Simply because, well, it’s T-Pain and he shows off nothing but his flawless singing if anything he sounds better than ever. Songs like “I’m ‘N Luv (Wit A Stripper)” and “Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” left a mark in the 2000s contemporary scene so for him to still be able to pull that feeling-filled vocal range off is worth checking out.

What’s more is exciting is that Travis Scott has been hinting at T-Pain collaboration via twitter and if this nostalgic “Mashup” says anything, is that look out for T-Pain to drop new music in the very near future.

Watch him destroy the Kurt Hugo Schneider beat below.