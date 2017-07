Conor McGregor Reportedly Knocked Out During Training For Mayweather Fight

Few have given UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor a chance in his upcoming boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

That likely won’t change based on rumors emerging from his training camp.

McGregor was reportedly knocked out during a recent sparring session, according to former WBO Welterweight Champion Jessie Vargas. Check out this interview below where Vargas and his team members confirm exactly how small the boxing world is.