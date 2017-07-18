Dope Collaborates With Local Chicken Spot, Howlin Ray’s…

DOPE continues to impress with surprise collaborations as the brand is coming off a successful release with BET Networks, they’re now collaborating with a local favorite chicken spot called Howlin Ray’s located in LA’s chinatown. The staff of famous chicken spot are always in support of DOPE as their team is always in support of the Howlin Ray’s chicken spot as well. The collection comes equipped with two tees and one hat all set at the prices of $32 a piece. The collection will be available in limited quantities at the Howlin Ray’s location in LA.

We will keep you posted on dates of when the collaboration will officially release. Check out images of the collection in the gallery below.