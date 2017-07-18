‘Tis the season for throwbacks and reboots.

We’ve witnessed a few music reboots like DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. Why not bring it back some more with a 2017 version of the “Thong Song”.

When asked why he unearthed the iconic 1990 hit with a 2017 twist to it, Sisqo told BuzzFeed:

I’ve been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of ‘Thong Song’ and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that JCY did. I thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti.

Press play above to watch the 2017 “Thong Song” featuring JCY, and you can watch the original below.