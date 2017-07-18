Brooklyn Bodega, Inc. and The Bodega Agency held the The 13th Annual Brooklyn Hip-Hop Festival finale concert on July 16th 2017 in DUMBO, Brooklyn.

There were performances by Denzil Porter, Malik The Drummer, Oswin Benjamin, Oshun, Bobbito Garcia, DJ Mr Cee and more. The LOX also hit the stage and brought out legendary group Smif-N-Wessun as well as Lil’ Cease and Bristal from Junior Mafia. DMX’s set soon followed and left fans moved in his first performance only a day after his release from jail for multiple tax evasion charges.

”I’m a walking, breathing, living, testament of what God can do for somebody’s life” said DMX.

Rakim closed out the finale concert celebrating 30 years of the legendary Paid in Full at the Mecca of real Hip-Hop festivals. He also brought out special guests Havoc from Mobb Deep and M.O.P.