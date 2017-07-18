Hip Hop/R&B Passes Rock As The Most Popular Genre In The United States

The Nielsen United States music mid-year report is here and the numbers show that Hip Hop/R&B has dethroned Rock as the most popular music genre in the country.

Hip-hop/R&B come in at 25.1%, meanwhile Rock now only comprises 23% of America’s music consumption. However, Rock album purchases still make up about 40% of album sales in the U.S. Nielsen notes that “on-demand audio streams have reached over 184 billion streams so far in 2017, a considerable 62.4% increase over the same time period in 2016.”

There’s no coincidence that Hip Hop is elevating as a genre because the top 2 streamed songs have a Hip Hop/R&B connection. Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” comes in as the top streamed song, followed by Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert’s “Bad and Boujee”

The full Nielsen report can be retrieved here.