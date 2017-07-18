The Big Baller Brand is off to an amazing start as the Lakers latest phenom was able to quiet down a lot of haters and naysayers.

Talk about investing in yourself and creating an impactful legacy, it seems like Lonzo Ball is off to an incredible start in resume building. Despite missing out on last night’s NBA Summer League championship game, in which the Lakers have won, the news broke to the basketball world being an implication to all of us becoming witnesses of greatness. Yesterday, the league has announced that the #2 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft was awarded the 2017 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League MVP honors.

Despite a shaky start 0-2 to his career, Lonzo bounced back and led the Lakers to the championship. Ball averaged 16.9 points, 9.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds a night for the boys in purple & gold. Despite being sidelined for precautionary reasons citing calf tightness for last night’s summer league finale, Ball was in appearance to watch his Lakers defeat the Portland Trail Blazers with the score of 110-98.

Other than being named MVP, he headlined the Summer League’s first team squad which consists of Dallas Mavericks athletic, bouncy point guard Dennis Smith Jr., Atlanta Hawks center John Collins, Phoenix Suns rising star Josh Jackson and Portland Trail Blazer big man Caleb Swanigan.

Guess Nike, Adidas and Under Armour will be getting some competition soon as Lonzo proves the world that Magic’s next point guard protege is a special “Baller” the league better get familiar with.