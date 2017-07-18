The legendary R&B singer Monica opens up about her recent experiences dealing with endometriosis. She shared that after being hospitalized numerous occasions for migraines, her ob/gyn Dr. Ceana Nazhat looked deeper into causes.

After diagnosis, she went through a long 8-hour surgery to get the cysts, fibroids, and hernia removed. She told PEOPLE magazine about her reasons in sharing the experience.

“My reason for sharing is because we, as women, are built to be warriors and we will ignore something that seems so simple that can be so complex.”

“Your uterine health is important. I spoke up about it so people out there who are going through the same ting know that they’re not alone,” said Monica.

Monica hopes that her story will help other women sharing the same issue, along with spreading the awareness.