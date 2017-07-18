One time for Philadelphia as PnB Rock has officially earned his title as a Platinum recording artist.

As of July 7, 2017, the RIAA has certified the newcomer’s “Selfish” has having officially pushed over 1 million units.

It was back in June of 1026 that PnB dropped of the Needlz and Donut-produced cut.

Since then the track has been the breakout single that effectively introduced the sometimes singer & sometimes rapper to the masses.

Earning over 60 million streams on SoundCloud, “Selfish” also peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard 100.

The year has definitely provided much success for him in other ways as he dropped off his well-received GTTM: Goin Thru The Motions project earlier in year and earned a spot as one of XXL Magazine’s Freshman.

Stream “Selfish” below.