Today in Source News Flash: Yesterday (July 17) news broke about R. Kelly allegedly masterminding an abusive cult and holding a few young women hostage. The artist denied all allegations only few hours after BuzzFeed posted its exclusive coverage.

Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” was certified double platinum by the RIAA, which makes it the biggest accomplishment in his musical career.

Drake and his dad teamed up for a commercial for Virginia Black whiskey, causing quite a stir across the Internet. See for yourself below:

Jerry Lorenzo is back to present Fear of God‘s fifth collection, “Grunge and Glory.” The collection consists of pieces such as selvedge denim alpaca trucker jacket, denim collared flannel, heavy terry alpaca hoodie, striped track pant, mesh drop crotch short, selvedge denim bleach short, wool robe and much more.

The Nike Air Zoom LWP ’16 is back in fresh and minty colorway “Hyper Turquoise.” With no specific release date yet, the shoes will go for $150.

Two more GOP senators — Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah — said they won’t support the current Senate bill. For those counting, those are “no” votes No. 3 and No. 4, and since the Republicans could only afford to lose two votes (they have just 52 votes in the Senate), this effort is officially dead.

LA Lakers are on a winning stream in the NBA Summer League. They won last night’s game against Portland Trail Blazers 110-98.

