What does it take to go viral, fall back and make a comeback in a region where the natives have a bad habit of all sounding the same? Well if you’re the Jamaican-New Jersian by-way-of-Harlem NY native known as B’LEVE Brown? The answer is simple. Its takes talent to stand apart, a hunger for more success and when on the mic? A touch of Finesse! With his upcoming project “Cosmosis” on deck, the multi-talented rapper/producer/singer is setting the summer of right with this stone-cold groove!