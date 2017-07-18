Multi-platinum selling rap superstar Meek Mill and TIDAL have announced a series of intimate pop-up concerts to celebrate the rapper’s highly-anticipated third studio album, WINS AND LOSSES, available everywhere this Friday, July 21st. The shows will give TIDAL subscribers the opportunity to see the rapper bring his high energy stage show to New York City, Washington D.C. and his hometown of Philadelphia.

WINS AND LOSSES is the follow up to the Philadelphia native’s critically acclaimed Gold-certified, chart topping sophomore album, DREAMS WORTH MORE THAN MONEY, and most recently, DC4, released in late October, which features the Gold-certified single “Litty (feat. Tory Lanez).”

Praised as a gifted storyteller both lyrically and visually, Meek will accompany the release of WINS AND LOSSES with a powerful short film. Directed by longtime collaborator Spike Jordan, the powerful visual brings Meek’s strikingly emotional verses from the album to life with a moving story exposing events often experienced by young black Americans today. Check out the trailer to this story and more on MeekMill.com now.

TIDAL subscribers can head to TIDAL.com/MeekMill for a chance to attend one of the pop-up concerts in their city.

Please see below for the “Wins And Losses” pop-up concert series schedule:

• 7/21 – New York City (album release date)

• 7/24 – Philadelphia

• 7/26 – Washington D.C.

The “WINS AND LOSSES” pop-up concert series adds to the growing list of unique fan experiences for TIDAL subscribers, including the 4:44 listening parties, Fat Joe & Remy Ma “Heartbreak” screening event, Desiigner “New English” listening event, DJ Mustard “For Every 12 Hours” screening event and more!