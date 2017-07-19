Hosted by Hidden Agenda, the inaugural LOL Comedy Honors takes over Brooklyn, New York’s Grand Prospect Hall on August 24 to celebrate the genre of comedy and it’s brightest comedic gems. The first year ceremony dedicates itself to side splitting comedy legends that pioneered the art of comedy, while also honoring the comedians of today who’ve utilized their talents and creativity to entertain millions.
Veteran comedians Bill Bellamy (How to be a Player, The Brothers) and Kim Coles (Living Single, Strictly Business) will host the event. Bellamy and Coles are no strangers to the industry and are thrilled to be able to honor their peers with recognition that is long overdue. There will also be special musical performances, tributes, and comedic skits throughout the ceremony.
Check out the full list of honorees:
Paul Mooney: The Honor for Creative Excellence
George Wallace: The Living Legend Honor
Marsha Warfield: The Comedy Queen Pioneer Honor
Terry Hodges: The Charlie Murphy Road Warrior Honor
D.L. Hughley: Voice of a Generation Honor
Mike Epps: The Richard Pryor Lifetime Achievement Honoree
Luenel: The Moms Mabley Legacy Honor
Joe Torry: The Robin Harris Legend Honor
John Laster: The Ray Murphy Memorial Honor
Juhahn Jones: The Social Media Comic Influencer of the Year Honor
Mo’Nique, Adele Givens, Sommore and Laura Hayes – Special Tribute to the Queens of Comedy
Tickets are available for general admission and can be purchased here.