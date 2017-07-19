Hosted by Hidden Agenda, the inaugural LOL Comedy Honors takes over Brooklyn, New York’s Grand Prospect Hall on August 24 to celebrate the genre of comedy and it’s brightest comedic gems. The first year ceremony dedicates itself to side splitting comedy legends that pioneered the art of comedy, while also honoring the comedians of today who’ve utilized their talents and creativity to entertain millions.

Veteran comedians Bill Bellamy (How to be a Player, The Brothers) and Kim Coles (Living Single, Strictly Business) will host the event. Bellamy and Coles are no strangers to the industry and are thrilled to be able to honor their peers with recognition that is long overdue. There will also be special musical performances, tributes, and comedic skits throughout the ceremony.

Check out the full list of honorees:

Paul Mooney: The Honor for Creative Excellence

George Wallace: The Living Legend Honor

Marsha Warfield: The Comedy Queen Pioneer Honor

Terry Hodges: The Charlie Murphy Road Warrior Honor

D.L. Hughley: Voice of a Generation Honor

Mike Epps: The Richard Pryor Lifetime Achievement Honoree

Luenel: The Moms Mabley Legacy Honor

Joe Torry: The Robin Harris Legend Honor

John Laster: The Ray Murphy Memorial Honor

Juhahn Jones: The Social Media Comic Influencer of the Year Honor

Mo’Nique, Adele Givens, Sommore and Laura Hayes – Special Tribute to the Queens of Comedy

Tickets are available for general admission and can be purchased here.