Last week Madame Tussauds New York announced that they will have a Beyonce wax figure through September. It’s not until yesterday [July 18th] that fans on the Internet took a glimpse of the figure, and they were pissed.

The figure is certainly Beyonce-inspired, but the artist didn’t nail it and the Beyhive is dragging Madame Tussauds all up and down Twitter.

Do you guys think the figure looks like the Queen Bey?