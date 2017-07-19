Beyonce’s Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds NY Looks Nothing Like Her

Beyonce’s Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds NY Looks Nothing Like Her

Last week Madame Tussauds New York announced that they will have a Beyonce wax figure through September. It’s not until yesterday [July 18th] that fans on the Internet took a glimpse of the figure, and they were pissed.

@Beyonce is back and "Running the 🌎" here in @nycwax! Be sure to come by and see her before she leaves in September! #FamousFun pic.twitter.com/y7L1x5KtqS — Madame Tussauds NY (@nycwax) July 12, 2017

The figure is certainly Beyonce-inspired, but the artist didn’t nail it and the Beyhive is dragging Madame Tussauds all up and down Twitter.

Who the hell is that supposed to be? pic.twitter.com/rGod1mPooe — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) July 19, 2017

Madame Tussaud's after reading these replies pic.twitter.com/0XOmu6mGM9 — K (@KaitVMaim) July 19, 2017

In what alternate universe is this Beyonce? pic.twitter.com/92zhE1wchd — Melanie Hawkins (@MelHawk92) July 19, 2017

Do you guys think the figure looks like the Queen Bey?