Last week Madame Tussauds New York announced that they will have a Beyonce wax figure through September. It’s not until yesterday [July 18th] that fans on the Internet took a glimpse of the figure, and they were pissed.
@Beyonce is back and "Running the 🌎" here in @nycwax! Be sure to come by and see her before she leaves in September! #FamousFun pic.twitter.com/y7L1x5KtqS
The figure is certainly Beyonce-inspired, but the artist didn’t nail it and the Beyhive is dragging Madame Tussauds all up and down Twitter.
Who the hell is that supposed to be? pic.twitter.com/rGod1mPooe
Madame Tussaud's after reading these replies pic.twitter.com/0XOmu6mGM9
In what alternate universe is this Beyonce? pic.twitter.com/92zhE1wchd
Do you guys think the figure looks like the Queen Bey?