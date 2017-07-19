Colorado has emerged as one of the places to be in our country, with the recent legalization of cannabis. Just ask Dave Chappelle, beloved comedian, who recently traveled ViewHouse Bar and Rooftop alongside his tour DJ, DJ Trauma. They turnt up at an event sponsored by MEZZ Brands, one of the largest minority-owned cannabis lifestyle and innovation companies.

In partnership with Loopr, a mobile “cannabis social lounge” in Denver, MEZZ Brands brought loyal fans out to witness Trauma do what he does best. There was exclusive VIP access given out as well as complimentary tickets to Dave Chappelle’s show on Saturday (July 15th) at Red Rocks to show appreciation for supporting Denver’s cannabis community. See a picture of Chappelle and comedian Donnell Rawlings at the event below.