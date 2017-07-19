DJ Holiday is gearing up for the release of upcoming project 4Am in Decatur. Today he dropped a visual for track “Wassup Wid It” featuring the game’s veteran 2 Chainz.

Shot in Atlanta, the video for the smooth banger features 2 Chainz sporting a Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan jersey while his head is on fire. Literally. DJ Holiday, the head of Commission Music Group, stands atop an Atlanta police car, flexing with his posse while we see flashes of a beautiful woman and grandmothers complaining about the ruckus they’re causing. It’s an enjoyable viewing experience and very true to the rappers’ Atlanta music scene. You can check out the video for “Wassup Wid It” above.