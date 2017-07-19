Drake‘s album, “Take Care” is still known today as one of his best – and now after his latest Instagram post, fans are speculating a sequel. The cover looks very similar in which he is wearing a dark tracksuit top and gold chains. He is also seated the same leaning over the table like the original cover.

His best records from the first album featured many hits like “Make Me Proud – with Nick Minaj, “Headlines” – with Rihanna, and “HYFR” – with Lil Wayne. Fans are wanting a sequel with this post so hopefully Drake has something in store for us all!