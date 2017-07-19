50 Cent’s Power is one of the best, most talked about shows on television right now. There is a lot of heightened suspense throughout the season, and many beloved (and hated) characters. But one of the most notable scenes of the show was La La Anthony’s sex scene where she bared all.

Many fans were raving about the scene because of La La’s publicized marriage to New York Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony. The actress has finally weighed in on the sex scenes when she stopped by The Breakfast Club and confirmed to everyone that she’s just doing her job as an actress.

Check out the interview in its entirety above.