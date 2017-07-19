Madonna Files Orders For Tupac’s Break Up Letter To Be Removed From Auction

Madonna Files Orders For Tupac’s Break Up Letter To Be Removed From Auction

A New York judge stopped a brewing auction of Madonna’s personal items, including a break up letter from her late, ex-lover Tupac Shakur, worn panties, and a hair brush with her hair.

A Manhattan State Supreme Court ordered Gotta Have It! Collectibles to pull about 22 items from their online auction scheduled for Wednesday [July 19]. The “Material Girl” put out the emergency order because she was unaware that the letter was no longer in her possession and was “shocked to learn” about the planned online auction. She also said it’s “outrageous and grossly offensive” for her DNA to be sold.

However, a spokesman from the auction said that the pop star’s order will be “challenged and refuted”.