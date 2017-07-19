Multi-platinum selling rap superstar Meek Mill and TIDAL have announced a series of intimate pop-up concerts to celebrate the rapper’s highly-anticipated third studio album, WINS AND LOSSES, available everywhere this Friday, July 21st. The shows will give TIDAL subscribers the opportunity to see the rapper bring his high energy stage show to New York City, Washington D.C. and his hometown of Philadelphia.

TIDAL subscribers can head to TIDAL.com/MeekMill for a chance to attend one of the pop-up concerts in their city.

Please see below for the “Wins And Losses” pop-up concert series schedule:

• 7/21 – New York City (album release date)

• 7/24 – Philadelphia

• 7/26 – Washington D.C.

Previously released: Chapter 1 – The Rebirth [Song: “1942 Flows”]