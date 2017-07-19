Chance The Rapper and Young Thug, took to Soundcloud last weekend to release their brand new joint track “Big B’s.”

The song was very well-received by many, except for Chinara Butler, widow of the late UGK member Chad Butler otherwise known as Pimp C. Butler took to Instagram to address Thugger’s line “Big pimping, iced out my crew now my mission complete/Pimp C, I ain’t doing that, I’ma f*ck her on the sheets.” The line was a reference to Pimp C’s opening verse in Outkast‘s “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)” where he explains how he refuses to engage in intercourse in the sheets.

Butler took the line offensively:

He mentioned Chad, he said something like, ‘Pimp C, I ain’t doing that,’ where he disagrees with it or whatever. My thing is, if Chad was alive, you wouldn’t mention him in that song the way you did, so don’t do it now. Watch your mouth. He’s not here to have that conversation with you, but I am.

While her anger may be misguided, nowadays in Hip-Hop anything can be seen as a jab. The fact the line was in contention with a deceased legend makes it an even more potentially sensitive issue. You can check out Chinara Butler’s Instagram rant and listen to “Big B’s” below.