Deemed The East Bay’s “Next Rap Titan” by NPR affiliate KQED, Caleborate is sharing a self-directed, one-shot clip to the “Make Me & Take Me.” What seems like a normal trip to the bank is really a metaphor for the hungry young rapper’s come up – as he emerges from the BART station to roam around Berkeley, Caleborate raps to the camera about his passion to achieve success in an industry that wants him to succumb to the status quo.

“Make Me & Take Me,” a soul-infused freestyle inspired by Lil Wayne’s “Let The Beat Build,” is a spirited message to Caleborate’s doubters – he will forever be himself and achieve success as a result. Check out full video above and audio below.