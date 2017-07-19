Tyler, The Creator never fails to be the a contentious of discussion with his unorthodox personality and controversial statements and behavior. Following up singles “Who Dat Boy,” “911/Mr. Lonely,” and “Boredom,” off of upcoming album Flower Boy, he released “I Ain’t Got Time!” on today.

Amidst much clamor surrounding his sexuality, “I Ain’t Got Time!” includes lines like “Next line will have ’em like ‘Whoa’/I’ve been kissing white boys since 2004.” He also sheds some light on recently parting ways with Vans with the line “7 figure conversations with Converse finalized ’cause Vans f*cked up.”

The California rapper told Zane Lowe in an interview that when recording the song while with Kanye West, who was recording The Life of Pablo, he played “I Ain’t Got Time!” in hopes Yeezy would sing on it. Kanye was not interested.

Flower Boy drops this Friday, July 21st and features A$AP Rocky, Frank Ocean, Jaden Smith, and Estelle among others. You can check out “I Ain’t Got Time!” below: