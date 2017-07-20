Today’s HER Source throwback is courtesy of the Queen B–Lil Kim, and her unforgettable performance at the 1st Annual Source 360 concert.

Lil’ Kim killed the Barclays stage in Brooklyn with her cinema-themed intro and eye-catching attire. The sold-out crown rapped every lyric to her classics and roared as she brought Havoc on stage to perform ‘Quiet Storm’. Don’t miss the 4th Annual Source 360 weekend August 10th-13th 2017. We’ll be covering everything from beauty, fashion, hip-hop and more!

