Syd, of the R&B band The Internet, has just dropped some merch for her album, Fin. Her debut album was honest, sultry, but most importantly raw. Simply put, “raw” is the best way to describe Syd’s new line of merch.

The singer teamed up with Paulo Wallo of Rare Panther for this release. So far, there are only shirts for the line, but we can most likely expect some more pieces in the future. The designs are simple and minimal, yet fresh. This is reflective of Syd’s whole aura, as she is known for being chill and having her music do all the talking.

Prices range from $30 to $42. You can support her new merch line here.

New merch out now!!! @sydinternetshop A post shared by Syd (@sydinternet) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT