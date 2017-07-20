Justine Skye is back and better than ever, and in more ways than one.

The R&B singer has not dropped music in a while, so it was only right to make her return by recruiting fellow R&B star, Jeremih, for her new single, “Back For More”. Currently, Skye is filming for her role in a new project coming out, which she was casted as a co-lead for. She also has officially made the announcement that her album is done and on the way. She has been lowkey for a while in terms of music, but it looks like she’s planning to come back and take the scene by a storm.

Justine tweeted a teaser visual for the new song, and it is set in the streets of New York City, specifically on various stations along the infamous MTA.

Many people are looking to her new album to prove she is here to stay. Her last project, 8 Ounces, received mixed reviews from fans. Let us know what you are expecting from Justine Skye!