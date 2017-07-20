Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington has committed suicide.

The 41-year-old hanged himself in his home in Palos Verdes near Los Angeles on Thursday morning, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement officials say his body was found shortly before 9am.

The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed they were investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details were available.

The singer had a history of drug and alcohol abuse. He was married and is survived by his six children. The frontman had been open about his history of substance abuse and admitted in one interview in 2011 that he had once been a ‘full blown, raging alcoholic’.

He admitted to smoking pot after his parents divorced when he was 11. The drug use then spiraled into cocaine and meth.

Bennington’s suicide came on the day of his late friend Chris Cornell’s birthday. The Soundgarden rocker killed himself in May by hanging. Cornell would have turned 53.