Today in Source News Flash: JAY-Z's most recent album, 4:44, has been causing quite a stir in the industry, with a variety of people weighing in and sharing their opinions. Most recently, Monica Lewinsky has praised JAY-Z for owning up to his infidelity and vulnerability. Lewinsky wrote:

JAY-Z had a choice. Having been called out publicly by his wife in her fierce 2016 album and video… (he) knew that his fans wouldn’t have blinked if his next album skimmed past the allegations. That’s not uncommon for men to do. And it’s not as if we hadn’t seen Beyoncé and JAY-Z out in the world together since then – not to mention, welcoming their twins to planet Earth. JAY-Z could have ignored it all. But, instead, he chose a path of candor that will… move the conversation forward and help others. It is a refreshing and bracing antidote to see male icons convey vulnerability in an age when Washington’s new power elite and our coarsening culture are busy projecting an outmoded caricature of manhood, 24/7. As we wrestle with gender roles and relationships between the sexes – and see issues of sexism running rampant from the tech world to politics – it’s heartening to see a crack in the implicit contract among men, their emotions, and society at large.

Lana Del Rey expressed deep concerns with the country’s direction under Donald Trump’s presidency and how that is having an affect on her songwriting and visual identity.

I definitely changed my visuals on my tour videos. I’m not going to have the American flag waving while I’m singing ‘Born to Die.’ It’s not going to happen. I’d rather have static. It’s a transitional period, and I’m super aware of that. I think it would be inappropriate to be in France with an American flag. It would feel weird to me now — it didn’t feel weird in 2013.

Kanye West gifted his paralyzed fan, Tyler Wesley, with a pair of custom Yeezys. Wesley posted a photo to his Instagram account Tuesday showing a pair of white Yeezy Boosts 350 and a note, apparently handwritten by West.

Thank you #KanyeWest & @adidasoriginals for the Custom "Cream White" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 🔥 A post shared by Tyler Wesley (@t_wes44) on Jul 18, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

Skepta‘s newest collaboration with No Fear is dropping today.

Kanye has been spotted out in Calabasas wearing a all-black colorway of his adidas Originals YEEZY Runner.

Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer. McCain has said he’s itching to get back to work after his surgery nearly a week ago and has been working the phones. But he was told not to travel for two weeks.

Kyrie Irving has expressed some concerns regarding current state of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

