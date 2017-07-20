This Friday is shaping up to be an epic “New Music Friday” and not solely because of Meek Mill’s Wins and Losses and Tyler, The Creator’s Flower Boy.

Yesterday (July 19th), NAV and Metro Boomin released the tracklist for Perfect Timing set to drop this coming Friday, July 21st. The 15-track mixtape features popular names such as Migos’ Offset, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Playboi Carti, and Belly.

Lil Uzi Vert, who has had a huge year being featured on Migos’ #1 song “Bad and Boujee” and releasing hit single “XO Tour Llif3” gets tapped twice and is sure to bring plenty of energy to this project.

NAV is already respected in the game, having contributed to Drake’s diss track “Back to Back,” being featured on Travis Scott’s “beibs in the trap” and Kodak Black’s “Save You.” With Boominati Worldwide’s fearless leader responsible for the production on Perfect Timing, the XO signee may have one of the best projects of the summer. Check out the full tracklist below along with singles “Perfect Timing (Intro)” and “Call Me” to get a taste of what to expect come July 21st.