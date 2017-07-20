New Beyonce Wax Figure Looks Nothing Like Bey, Says “Beyhive”

New Beyonce Wax Figure Looks Nothing Like Bey, Says “Beyhive”

At least six different wax versions of Beyoncé have been created over the years.

One of the newest figures to be created in her likeness, at Madame Tussauds in Orlando, Florida, has become the source of collective confusion on Twitter after a fan shared this photo:

https://twitter.com/CCFan007/status/887436555786354693/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.thisisinsider.com%2Fmadame-tussauds-beyonce-wax-figure-looks-white-2017-7

Almost immediately, the internet began pointing out numerous discrepancies between the wax version of Beyoncé and the real-life Beyoncé. Many commenters pointed out that the wax Beyoncé looks white rather than black.

Unfortunately, none of Beyoncé’s wax counterparts do her justice, either. Her other wax figures also appear to have been whitewashed, with her skin and natural features barely resembling her in real life.