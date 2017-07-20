O.J. Simpson is once again on the right side of justice.

On Thursday (Jul 20), after serving almost nine years in federal prison, O.J. Simpson was granted parole from a Nevada prison.

According to the board, the former football star and actor could be released as early as October 1 if he completes court mandated classes and therapy, including anger management and therapy.

Nevada parole board has granted O.J. Simpson parole after the former NFL star apologized, said he was a model prisoner, and promised that he’d have no conflicts if released.

“I’ve done my time,” he said. “I’ve done it as well and as respectfully as I think anyone can.”

Simpson, 70, will be a free man for the first time since 2007 when he was arrested for a Las Vegas robbery that led to his being sentenced to a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 33 years.

“I’ve done my time, I’d just like to get back to my family and friends, and believe it or not, I do have some real friends,” Simpson said. “Nine years away from my family, it just wasn’t worth it. I’m sorry.”

Simpson, who appeared on video conference from the Lovelock Correctional Center, was seated next to his attorney Malcolm LaVergne, daughter Arnelle Simpson, sister Shirley Baker and close friend Tom Scotto who was also the victim of the robbery that testified on Simpson’s behalf.

Connie Bisbee, chairman of the parole board, opened the hearing and said Simpson had been classified as “low risk” on the state’s risk assessment form and even joked with the former star regarding his incorrect age being placed on DOC forms.

“We have you as male, and we have that you very recently turned 90 years old,” Bisbee said as she read the particulars of his case. “I’m sorry about that. You look great for 90.”

The hearing lasted 75 minutes before a break. Bisbee and the three other members of the board returned and each cast their vote in favor of granting Simpson parole.

Watch the hearing in its entirety below.