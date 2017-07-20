OVO Sound crooners PARTYNEXTDOOR and Majid Jordan dropped off a trippy, colorful visual for their jam “One I Want” today. The video, directed by Adrian Martinez shows them walking down the hallway of an unnamed mansion. They open a door to a group of women before Party pops up with the opening hook: “50 bands later, you the one I want/100 bands later, you the one I want,” the P3 artist sings as he maneuvers around the women.

One by one, they open doors to find different groups of beautiful women and contemplate who they would like to spend their time and money on. As the video nears its end, they reach the end of the hallway and walk through a mysterious door before disappearing into the mist.

This video follows up PND’s Colours 2 EP that dropped last month, and Majid’s single “Phases” which came out earlier in 2017. Time will tell whether or not they have more for us, but in the meantime check out the video for “One I Want” above.