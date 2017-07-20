PartyNextDoor Is Working On New Music With T-Pain, Ne-Yo, & Kanye West

PartyNextDoor has been working hard behind the scenes. He has another no. 1 hit under his belt for his writing credits on DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller. Party also had an interview with Nardwuar, where he opened up about meeting Drake and Jamaican influence in Canada.

The “Freak In You” singer unleashed three tweets that made his fans very happy.

PARTYNEXTDOOR & T-PAIN have music coming out… 🤦🏽‍♂️ — PARTYNEXTDOOR 🎉 (@partynextdoor) July 20, 2017

PARTYNEXTDOOR & NEYO got music coming out 🤦‍♂️ — PARTYNEXTDOOR 🎉 (@partynextdoor) July 20, 2017

PARTYNEXTDOOR & KANYE got music coming out 🤦‍♂️ — PARTYNEXTDOOR 🎉 (@partynextdoor) July 20, 2017

If you thought Party’s latest project, Colours 2 was just an appetizer, make room for the entree.